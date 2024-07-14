Performing Arts Houston presents Sō Percussion with Shodekeh Talifero

Sō Percussion joins forces with Shodekeh Talifero to explore distinctive rhythms with breath art, vocal percussion, beatboxing, and physical percussion in Vodalities, a collaboration dedicated to three towering vocalists: Bobby McFerrin, Ella Fitzgerald, and Doug E. Fresh, the Original Human Beatbox.

Sō Percussion joins forces with Shodekeh Talifero to explore distinctive rhythms with breath art, vocal percussion, beatboxing, and physical percussion in Vodalities, a collaboration dedicated to three towering vocalists: Bobby McFerrin, Ella Fitzgerald, and Doug E. Fresh, the Original Human Beatbox.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.