Performing Arts Houston presents Sō Percussion with Shodekeh Talifero
Photo by Anja Schutz
Sō Percussion joins forces with Shodekeh Talifero to explore distinctive rhythms with breath art, vocal percussion, beatboxing, and physical percussion in Vodalities, a collaboration dedicated to three towering vocalists: Bobby McFerrin, Ella Fitzgerald, and Doug E. Fresh, the Original Human Beatbox.
