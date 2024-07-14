Performing Arts Houston presents Kodō: Warabe

Kodō forges new paths for a vibrant art-form. Kodō, the Japanese word meaning “heartbeat” or “children of the drum,” has offered entertainment and escape for audiences connecting the present with the tradition-steeped rhythms of old-world Japan.

In Warabe, Kodō looks to its classic repertoire and aesthetics from the ensemble’s early days. The production blends simple forms of taiko expression that celebrate the unique sound, resonance, and physicality synonymous with Kodō - forever children of the drum at heart.