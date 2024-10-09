Nicole Longnecker Gallery presents Danville Chadbourne: “Physical Poetry: New Works In Wood" opening reception

Nicole Longnecker Gallery presents "Physical Poetry: New Works in Wood," a solo exhibition by San Antonio artist Danville Chadbourne. Featuring large and small-scale sculptures, suspended works, and an expansive series of two-dimensional drawings on wood panels and reliefs, the exhibition highlights the artist’s recent preoccupation with wood as a primary material.



Known for his integration of materials, both found and crafted, these works attest to Chadbourne’s ongoing exploration of organic forms and gestures, his distinctive use of color and primal symbol imagery, the interaction of line, mass and gravity, and the evocative, poetic possibilities that exist at the intersection of the natural and the human-made.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 18, 2025.