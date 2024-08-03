Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! A Mighty Adventure. This all-new live stage show picks up where PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off. Audiences will join the “PAW-some” pack in Adventure City and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day.

PAW Patrol Live! A Mighty Adventure is based on the top rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. It follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers.