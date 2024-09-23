Nameless Sound presents Tarbaby

The three members of Tarbaby – pianist Orrin Evans, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Nasheet Waits – share a long history together, dating back to well before the formation of the trio. They share core beliefs about acknowledging the over-arching tradition of the music while being true to one’s own story; they’re an ensemble of serious intentions and riotous humor, fervid spirit and fierce intellect, passion and purpose. All of that melds and collides in their provocative and risk-welcoming sound.

2024 will see two new releases from the eclectic power trio. For the first time in a career featuring collaborations, You Think This Is America marks the first time that Tarbaby has recorded an entire album strictly in piano trio format. The album mixes originals with wide-ranging covers by Ornette Coleman, David Murray, Andrew Hill, Sunny Murray, and The Stylistics.

A yet-to-be-titled studio release will follow later in the year with a number of special guests: Philadelphia spoken word artist Ursula Rucker, the powerhouse tenor saxophonist JD Allen, the exploratory, tightrope-walking saxophonist Bill McHenry, and the pseudonymous “Prometheus Jenkins."