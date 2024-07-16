Musiqa: Sound & Light

Musiqa presents Sound and Light, a marriage of live contemporary chamber music performance and visual art.

The first half of the program features Anthony Brandt’s stunning Diabelli 200, a hybrid art-science performance that uses neuroscience to take viewers inside the brains of the performers. The second half of the program features Karim Al-Zand’s Cinderella and Pierre Jalbert’s Visual Abstract, both of which take their inspiration from silent films.

Inspired by the 200th anniversary of Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations, Brandt uses Beethoven’s approach to variation form as the inspiration for his own set of variations, scored for flute, clarinet, piano, percussion, violin, and cello.