Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery" opening day

"Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery" will foreground Pueblo voices and aesthetics and will offer a visionary understanding of Pueblo pots as vessels of community-based knowledge and personal experience. The exhibition is the first Native-curated exhibition at the Museum and features more than 100 historical, modern, and contemporary items in clay.

Although Pueblo pottery has long been exhibited within the context of Eurocentric timelines and Western concepts of art and history, Grounded in Clay gives voice to the Pueblo Pottery Collective, a group of more than 60 individual members of 21 tribal communities who selected and wrote about artistically and culturally distinctive pots from two significant Pueblo pottery collections - the Indian Arts Research Center of the School for Advanced Research (SAR) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the Vilcek Foundation in New York, New York.



The exhibit will be on display through January 12, 2025.