Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Fall Festival: Myths and Leyendas

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will host Myths and Leyendas, a family festival celebrating legends and folklore from a variety of countries and cultures in the Americas. Now in its third year, the fall festival again features new, temporary large-scale sculptures by six Houston Latinx artists. This festival highlights the museum’s commitment to Latin American and Latino art, and art of the Indigenous Americas.

This year’s festival includes food, live music, and dance performances on the Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza. Visitors can play a lotería game with cards featuring MFAH works of art, wander through the Cullen Sculpture Garden to discover the sculptures, and join in art-making activities.