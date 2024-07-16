Movies At Miller: The Addams Family

Miller Outdoor Theatre will get into the Halloween spirit with a screening of The Addams Family. Uncle Fester has been MIA for a while, and has suddenly reappeared. The family is beyond thrilled to have their beloved uncle back, but is he the real Uncle Fester?

This 1991 film is part of the larger Addams Family legacy. It stars Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams, Raul Julia as Gomez Addams, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester Addams, Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams, and Jimmy Workman and Pugsley Addams.

Costumes are welcome.