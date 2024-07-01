Moody Center for the Arts presents Summer Jam

Summer Jam completely transforms Moody Center for the Arts with art activities, games, and an indoor farmers market. In addition to seeing the current exhibition, "Resonant Earth," guests can enjoy an interactive planetarium, food vendors, face painting, bubble play, and more.

Summer Jam completely transforms Moody Center for the Arts with art activities, games, and an indoor farmers market. In addition to seeing the current exhibition, "Resonant Earth," guests can enjoy an interactive planetarium, food vendors, face painting, bubble play, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.