Moody Center for the Arts presents "Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice" opening reception

The Moody Center for the Arts' Spring 2025 exhibition, "Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice," will feature the works by Brandon Ballengée, Mel Chin, Tiffany Chung, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Michael Joo, Xin Liu, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Yoshitomo Nara, Roxy Paine, Garnett Puett, Sandy Rodriguez, Sarah Rosalena, Clarissa Tossin, and Jin-me Yoon.

The Moody Center for the Arts' Spring 2025 exhibition, "Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice," will feature the works by Brandon Ballengée, Mel Chin, Tiffany Chung, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Michael Joo, Xin Liu, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Yoshitomo Nara, Roxy Paine, Garnett Puett, Sandy Rodriguez, Sarah Rosalena, Clarissa Tossin, and Jin-me Yoon.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.