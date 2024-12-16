Moody Center for the Arts presents "Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice" opening reception
Photo courtesy of Moody Center for the Arts
The Moody Center for the Arts' Spring 2025 exhibition, "Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice," will feature the works by Brandon Ballengée, Mel Chin, Tiffany Chung, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Michael Joo, Xin Liu, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Yoshitomo Nara, Roxy Paine, Garnett Puett, Sandy Rodriguez, Sarah Rosalena, Clarissa Tossin, and Jin-me Yoon.
Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, 6100 Main MS-550, Houston, TX 77005, USA