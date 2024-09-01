Monarch Chamber Players: A Glimpse Beyond Pink

Monarch Chamber Players will perform a special concert in honor of Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Awareness Day.

The program offers a small glimpse into the complex world of MBC patients through music that highlights life's complexity, solace in nature, and the necessity of community. Cynthia, a commission by Nicky Sohn inspired by conversations with current patients, will be prominently featured alongside works by other living composers, including Alice Hong, Jennifer Higdon, and Anna Clyne.

This concert is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, and is dedicated in loving memory of Cynthia Ann Burton.