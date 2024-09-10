Mitochondria Gallery presents "Echoes of Transformation" opening reception

Mitochondria Gallery will present “Echoes of Transformation,” a group exhibition that brings together artists from North America, and East to West Africa.

In the rich tapestry of contemporary art, “Echoes of Transformation” emerges as an exploration of sociocultural progression, uniting six artists. The group exhibition delves into the multifaceted themes of enlightenment, mental care, social structures, and migration, each artist offering a unique perspective through their chosen medium of expression.

Featured artists include Sesse Elangwe, Matthew Eguavoen, Okoye Chukwuemeka John, Samuel Nnorom, Dusabe King Christian, and Demetrius Wilson.

Each piece serves as a reflection of the ongoing evolution within societies, both personal and collective. The exhibition highlights the shared human experience amidst diverse cultural landscapes. In their distinctive styles and approaches, the artists invite viewers to embark on a journey through their interpretations of transformation.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.