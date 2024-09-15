Mission of Yahweh presents Leaders & Legends Gala

The Mission of Yahweh’s 2024 Leaders & Legends Gala: Building Hope for the Future will recognize community leaders who have made generous gifts to build and furnish the Mission’s new campus dormitory: Brigitte & Bashar Kalai, Lori & Todd King, Larry Martin, Janelle & Greg Reid, and Laura & Dave Ward. The new dormitory will make an immediate impact in the Houston community, provide a loving and safe environment and build hope in the lives of many more homeless women and children. The gala is The Mission of Yahweh’s largest fundraiser of the year.