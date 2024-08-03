Mildred's Umbrella Theater presents Cry It Out

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company begins their 2024-2025 season with Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler.

Jessie and Lina may be from vastly different financial backgrounds - Jessie is Ivy-educated and of the manor born; Lina has a night-school nursing degree and terrible credit - but they have one huge thing in common: they’ve been cracked open by the love they feel for their newborns. One coffee quickly becomes a daily coffee, as Jessie and Lina laugh through the highs and lows of motherhood. But their intimacy is punctured when a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff appears in the yard…

A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.