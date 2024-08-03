Mildred's Umbrella Theater presents Cry It Out

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company begins their 2024-2025 season with Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler.

Jessie and Lina may be from vastly different financial backgrounds - Jessie is Ivy-educated and of the manor born; Lina has a night-school nursing degree and terrible credit - but they have one huge thing in common: they’ve been cracked open by the love they feel for their newborns. One coffee quickly becomes a daily coffee, as Jessie and Lina laugh through the highs and lows of motherhood. But their intimacy is punctured when a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff appears in the yard…

A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company begins their 2024-2025 season with Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler.

Jessie and Lina may be from vastly different financial backgrounds - Jessie is Ivy-educated and of the manor born; Lina has a night-school nursing degree and terrible credit - but they have one huge thing in common: they’ve been cracked open by the love they feel for their newborns. One coffee quickly becomes a daily coffee, as Jessie and Lina laugh through the highs and lows of motherhood. But their intimacy is punctured when a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff appears in the yard…

A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

WHEN

WHERE

Spring Street Studios
1824 Spring St #4056, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.mildredsumbrella.com/

TICKET INFO

Pay as you can

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.