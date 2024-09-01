Midtown Houston presents National Night Out

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Midtown Houston

National Night Out is dedicated to fostering connections between neighbors and local law enforcement, creating a safer and more united community through a fun, family-oriented evening.

Community partners, including the Salvation Army, Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, METRO, and various homeowners associations, will offer valuable resources and safety information.

This event is designed to unite residents, families, and local organizations in a celebration of their neighbors and community safety.

National Night Out is dedicated to fostering connections between neighbors and local law enforcement, creating a safer and more united community through a fun, family-oriented evening.

Community partners, including the Salvation Army, Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, METRO, and various homeowners associations, will offer valuable resources and safety information.

This event is designed to unite residents, families, and local organizations in a celebration of their neighbors and community safety.

WHEN

WHERE

Midtown Park
2811 Travis St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-national-night-out-in-midtown-houston-tickets-952832887817

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.