Main Street Theater presents Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar

Photo courtesy of Main Street Theater

Seven assassins walk into a bar… No, it’s not the start of a joke; it’s the title of the brand new play by Houston actor/playwright Dain Geist. The play takes place in a bar for the wake of a respected-if-not-always-beloved colleague, a legendary assassin named Bartleby. Six fellow assassins have gathered to pay their respects and raise a glass to Bartleby, who happens to be “laid out” right there in the bar.

A hilarious, dark comedy about morality, camaraderie, and what it means just to get by in life, this world premiere is filled with swift-moving dialogue and an ending that’s sure to leave audiences gasping.

WHEN

WHERE

Main Street Theater
2540 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://mainstreettheater.com/seven-assassins-walk-into-a-bar/

TICKET INFO

$40-$63

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.