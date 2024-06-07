Main Street Theater presents Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar

Seven assassins walk into a bar… No, it’s not the start of a joke; it’s the title of the brand new play by Houston actor/playwright Dain Geist. The play takes place in a bar for the wake of a respected-if-not-always-beloved colleague, a legendary assassin named Bartleby. Six fellow assassins have gathered to pay their respects and raise a glass to Bartleby, who happens to be “laid out” right there in the bar.

A hilarious, dark comedy about morality, camaraderie, and what it means just to get by in life, this world premiere is filled with swift-moving dialogue and an ending that’s sure to leave audiences gasping.