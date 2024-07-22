M-K-T White Linen Market

M-K-T's Second Annual White Linen Market, in partnership with Houston Plant Market, is an all-ages event featuring over 50 local plant and artisan vendors at an outdoor market. Live DJs and a "second line" jazz music procession from Hot City Brass Band will enhance the block-party vibes and select boutiques and shops will stay open late for cool in-store features like a karaoke happy hour at Chloe Dao and unique Astros swag product drops at Eight One apparel.

Visitors can stop by the Houston Plant Market Community Tent to participate in a live community arts activity and a site-wide event raffle featuring over $4,000 in prizes from M-K-T hotspots. Beverages will be provided by sponsors HOW Water and Eureka Heights.