M-K-T White Linen Market

Photo by Maritere Casillas Rice

M-K-T's Second Annual White Linen Market, in partnership with Houston Plant Market, is an all-ages event featuring over 50 local plant and artisan vendors at an outdoor market. Live DJs and a "second line" jazz music procession from Hot City Brass Band will enhance the block-party vibes and select boutiques and shops will stay open late for cool in-store features like a karaoke happy hour at Chloe Dao and unique Astros swag product drops at Eight One apparel.

Visitors can stop by the Houston Plant Market Community Tent to participate in a live community arts activity and a site-wide event raffle featuring over $4,000 in prizes from M-K-T hotspots. Beverages will be provided by sponsors HOW Water and Eureka Heights.

WHEN

WHERE

M-K-T
600 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.themkt.com/event-details/2nd-annual-white-linen-market-at-m-k-t-with-houston-plant-market

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.