Live Music Movement Foundation presents Marcos Varela: A Journey Through the Intersection of Jazz and Mexican Sounds

Live Music Movement Foundation will present a special evening with renowned bassist Marcos Varela. The performance is a stop on the San Ygnacio Project 2024 fall 10-city tour, featuring Varela on bass and compositions, Carter Arrington on guitar, and Daniel Dufour on drums.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.