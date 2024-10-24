Live Music Movement Foundation presents Marcos Varela: A Journey Through the Intersection of Jazz and Mexican Sounds

Photo courtesy of Marcos Varela

Live Music Movement Foundation will present a special evening with renowned bassist Marcos Varela. The performance is a stop on the San Ygnacio Project 2024 fall 10-city tour, featuring Varela on bass and compositions, Carter Arrington on guitar, and Daniel Dufour on drums.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Piano Company
1600 W 13th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.livemusicmovement.com/tickets--events.html

TICKET INFO

$25-$30

