Lionwoman Productions TX presents Playhouse Creatures

Lionwoman Productions TX's inaugural stage production will be the regional premiere of the comedy, Playhouse Creatures, by April De Angelis.

The play is about five, real-world actresses who worked in London during the Restoration, when women were first “allowed” to appear on stage. It's a laser-focused look at the opportunities and dead ends women faced in 17th century London, with parallels and resonance in the world of today.

In the age of Me Too and Black Lives Matter; these characters present a glittering and sometimes gut-wrenching glimpse into the lives of ambitious, passionate, striving women, navigating the highs and lows of the society and time into which they’ve been “plopped.” A work of raucous humor and unapologetic emotion that presumes no one is a villain, Playhouse Creatures invites audience to widen their lens on how they view women.