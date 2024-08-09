Lawndale Art Center presents Sol Diaz-Peña and Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud opening reception

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Lawndale Art Center will present the opening reception for Sol Diaz-Peña: "Here All Along" in the John M O’Quinn Gallery and Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud: "New Suns" in the Cecily E. Horton Gallery.
"Here All Along" is a collection of new work by Diaz-Peña, created during their time as a 2023/2024 Artist Studio Program participant brought forth by a journey of rematriation to their Zapotec roots in Oaxaca, Mexico.
"New Suns" will feature new works by Mccloud, a 2023/2024 Artist Studio Program participant.
Admission is free.