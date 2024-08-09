Lawndale Art Center presents Sol Diaz-Peña and Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud opening reception

Lawndale Art Center will present the opening reception for Sol Diaz-Peña: "Here All Along" in the John M O’Quinn Gallery and Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud: "New Suns" in the Cecily E. Horton Gallery.

"Here All Along" is a collection of new work by Diaz-Peña, created during their time as a 2023/2024 Artist Studio Program participant brought forth by a journey of rematriation to their Zapotec roots in Oaxaca, Mexico.

"New Suns" will feature new works by Mccloud, a 2023/2024 Artist Studio Program participant.

