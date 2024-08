Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Color Crush," a new exhibition featuring the works of artists Carly Allen Martin, Didem Yağci and Sandrine Kern.

Didem Yagci, 2 Sides of the Story, 2024, Acrylic on wood, table sculpture based on stainless steel, 29.50 x 25.50 x 4.70 in

