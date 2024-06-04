Lanecia Rouse Tinsley Gallery presents Roslyn Dupré: "On U.S." opening reception

The Lanecia Rouse Tinsley Gallery will present "On U.S.", a solo exhibition of works by Houston based artist Roslyn Dupré. Houston based artist Anthony Suber will engage in conversation with Dupré about her exhibition during the opening reception.

Dupré is a sculptor and textile artist who works with humble materials, traditional craftsmanship and fine art fabrication to wildly expand current invocations of Americana. By exploiting grids, repetition and symbolism, she fabricates novel revelations of our shared everyday world and evokes fresh ways of viewing the mundane.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 11.