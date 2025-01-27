KREWE de HOU Foundation presents KREWE de HOU Mardi Gras Ball

Photo courtesy of KREWE de HOU Foundation

The second annual KREWE de HOU Mardi Gras Ball, presented by the KREWE de HOU Foundation, will celebrate Mardi Gras traditions and raise funds for college scholarships benefiting local high school seniors.

The event will feature an evening of entertainment, including a vibrant Mardi Gras program, the presentation of the 2025 Mardi Gras Court, and the crowning of the 2025 King and Queen. In addition, two deserving local high school seniors will be awarded scholarships to help support their higher education aspirations. Guests will dance to the sounds of DJ Supa Dave from Lafayette, Louisiana, while savoring hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Founded by a group of Houston residents with Louisiana roots, KREWE de HOU Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing college scholarships to students who face financial barriers to higher education. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will directly fund these scholarships.

WHEN

WHERE

The Woodlands® Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton
2301 N Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://krewedehou.org/

TICKET INFO

$200

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
