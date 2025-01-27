KREWE de HOU Foundation presents KREWE de HOU Mardi Gras Ball

The second annual KREWE de HOU Mardi Gras Ball, presented by the KREWE de HOU Foundation, will celebrate Mardi Gras traditions and raise funds for college scholarships benefiting local high school seniors.

The event will feature an evening of entertainment, including a vibrant Mardi Gras program, the presentation of the 2025 Mardi Gras Court, and the crowning of the 2025 King and Queen. In addition, two deserving local high school seniors will be awarded scholarships to help support their higher education aspirations. Guests will dance to the sounds of DJ Supa Dave from Lafayette, Louisiana, while savoring hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Founded by a group of Houston residents with Louisiana roots, KREWE de HOU Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing college scholarships to students who face financial barriers to higher education. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will directly fund these scholarships.