The Junior League of Houston’s annual Opening Style Show - Models of Style and Service - will have two showings this year. Guests may attend a chic luncheon or an elegant dinner. Each seating will include a three-course menu and drinks. Luncheon guests can enjoy a pop-up shop after the show. The first event of the season promises to celebrate the members of the League’s sustained contributions to Houston in a fashion-forward gathering with the latest in fashion from brand BURU.