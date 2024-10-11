The Japanese Sake & Food Festival, initially established in Tokyo in 2015, will make its way to America for the first time, offering an opportunity to explore the pairing of Japanese sake and culinary delights.

The festival aims to expand the sake market by providing a platform for consumers to experience high-quality sake paired with food, engage with sake brewers and food vendors, and deepen their understanding of Japanese culture.

The festival will feature over 30 exhibitors, including sake brewers, distributors, and local food vendors offering various products ranging from sake to shochu and local cuisines.



Other highlights include a Sake seminar by special guests, Japanese stage performances, a Japanese activity and photo area, and more.

There will be two sessions on October 19: One from 12-4 pm and another from 5-9 pm.