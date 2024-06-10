Japan-America Society of Houston presents Japan Festival Houston

The Japan-America Society of Houston presents Japanese Festival Houston, a family-friendly event that offers a weekend filled with a variety of cultural activities. Attendees can enjoy martial arts demonstrations, traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance performances, interactive displays, and festival games.

