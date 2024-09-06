Jan Golden Art presents "Connections" opening reception

Artist Jan Golden will present "Connections," an exhibition of new work. Golden is a Houston-based artist who carefully constructs detailed explorations of line and shape through mixed media, encaustic, and collage. Her "Connections" collection combines a vivid color palette with her love of textures and mark making. Also featured is a new series of wall totems that capture Golden’s love of symbolism and sculptural assemblage.

Golden is an intuitive, multi-passionate artist who holds a BA in Art from St. Andrews University, Laurinburg, NC. She has had numerous solo shows and her art is held in many private and corporate collections both locally and internationally.