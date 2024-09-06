Jan Golden Art presents "Connections" opening reception

Artist Jan Golden will present "Connections," an exhibition of new work. Golden is a Houston-based artist who carefully constructs detailed explorations of line and shape through mixed media, encaustic, and collage. Her "Connections" collection combines a vivid color palette with her love of textures and mark making. Also featured is a new series of wall totems that capture Golden’s love of symbolism and sculptural assemblage.
Golden is an intuitive, multi-passionate artist who holds a BA in Art from St. Andrews University, Laurinburg, NC. She has had numerous solo shows and her art is held in many private and corporate collections both locally and internationally.
Artist Jan Golden will present "Connections," an exhibition of new work. Golden is a Houston-based artist who carefully constructs detailed explorations of line and shape through mixed media, encaustic, and collage. Her "Connections" collection combines a vivid color palette with her love of textures and mark making. Also featured is a new series of wall totems that capture Golden’s love of symbolism and sculptural assemblage.
Golden is an intuitive, multi-passionate artist who holds a BA in Art from St. Andrews University, Laurinburg, NC. She has had numerous solo shows and her art is held in many private and corporate collections both locally and internationally.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.