Jan Golden Art presents "Connections" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Jan Golden

Artist Jan Golden will present "Connections," an exhibition of new work. Golden is a Houston-based artist who carefully constructs detailed explorations of line and shape through mixed media, encaustic, and collage. Her "Connections" collection combines a vivid color palette with her love of textures and mark making. Also featured is a new series of wall totems that capture Golden’s love of symbolism and sculptural assemblage.

Golden is an intuitive, multi-passionate artist who holds a BA in Art from St. Andrews University, Laurinburg, NC. She has had numerous solo shows and her art is held in many private and corporate collections both locally and internationally.

Grace United Methodist Church
1245 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.jangoldenart.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

