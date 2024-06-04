J. Bowman, R. Francisco, & C. Anspon presents "Interwoven: An Exhibition" opening reception

"Interwoven" is an exploration of the dynamic tapestry that is the Houston photo community, a myriad of threads intricately woven together. Community, though not a novel subject, remains an ever-evolving narrative - a collective endeavor in constant flux. Through the collaboration of FLATS Founder, Jessi Bowman, and photographer Ryan Francisco this exhibition, presented in two parts, invites visitors to view a handful of diverse perspectives and experiences that shape the cultural landscape of the city.

At the heart of "Interwoven" lies a curated selection of artists whose backgrounds, ages, and artistic styles span a broad spectrum. Each piece serves as a lens through which the artists introspectively examine their surroundings, diving into personal narratives intertwined with familial histories, cultural legacies, meditations on the environment, and the ever-shifting contours of identity. Others examine memory and emotion, navigating the complexities of multiculturalism, the nuances of grief and affection, or something more intangible.