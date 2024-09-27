Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston  presents Interfaith Ministries Tapestry Gala

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston will celebrate dialogue, collaboration, and service at its annual Tapestry Gala. This year’s gala will recognize Tapestry Honoree Randall Evans, a well-known community leader and friend of IM.

As a Board-Certified Estate Planning and Probate Law attorney with Hirsch and Westheimer, Evans has served on the board of numerous Houston charities and foundations. Randall has served on IM’s Board for many years and was Board Chair in 2023.

The Spirit of Respect award will be presented to Sushma and Devinder Majahan for their work in co-founding the Eternal Gandhi Museum. The museum is dedicated to preserving and promoting Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by cultivating the universal values of Truth, Nonviolence, Peace, Love, and Service.