Intempo Dance Ensemble presents Day of the Dead Celebration

Intempo Dance Ensemble presents an evening of dance and live music inspired in the whimsical world of the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The event is a Mexican celebration of pre-Hispanic origin that honors the deceased on November 2. The festivities begin on November 1 and coincides with the Catholic celebrations of All Souls and All Saints.

In Mexico, it is a celebration of life remembering loved ones who came before us, but with joy and devotion, dedicating an altar to welcome them back for their visit to the world of the living, once a year. The characters are La Catrina, El Catrin and the Alebrijes - imaginary beings made up of physiognomic elements of different animals, not only fantastic but also real that form a mesmerizing being full of magic and color that accompany souls in their voyage to their new home.