Institute of Hispanic Culture presents Anahuac: A Paradise Between Waters

The Institute of Hispanic Culture will present the DANMAR Academy of Performing Arts' original production, Anahuac: A Paradise Between Waters. The production transports the audience to the pre-Hispanic Valley of Mexico, where the term Anahuac referred to “earth surrounded by water” and symbolized the universe in the Nahuatl language. This original production transforms an entire country, transcending the boundaries of space and time, featuring a journey through dance and music, showcasing the emblems of Mexico’s eight regions.