Institute of Hispanic Culture presents Anahuac: A Paradise Between Waters

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Institute of Hispanic Culture

The Institute of Hispanic Culture will present the DANMAR Academy of Performing Arts' original production, Anahuac: A Paradise Between Waters. The production transports the audience to the pre-Hispanic Valley of Mexico, where the term Anahuac referred to “earth surrounded by water” and symbolized the universe in the Nahuatl language. This original production transforms an entire country, transcending the boundaries of space and time, featuring a journey through dance and music, showcasing the emblems of Mexico’s eight regions.

The Institute of Hispanic Culture will present the DANMAR Academy of Performing Arts' original production, Anahuac: A Paradise Between Waters. The production transports the audience to the pre-Hispanic Valley of Mexico, where the term Anahuac referred to “earth surrounded by water” and symbolized the universe in the Nahuatl language. This original production transforms an entire country, transcending the boundaries of space and time, featuring a journey through dance and music, showcasing the emblems of Mexico’s eight regions.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/anahuac-a-paradise-between-waters-produced-by-institute-of-hispanic-culture/?wcs_timestamp=1728761400

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.