Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Ta-Nehisi Coates

Ta-Nehisi Coates will read from his new book, The Message, his new book of intertwining essays. It is a text he originally intended to be about writing, in the tradition of Orwell’s classic Politics and the English Language, but Coates found himself grappling with deeper questions about how our stories expose and distort our realities.

The reading will be followed by an on-stage conversation with celebrated author and Rice University faculty member Kiese Laymon. The evening will conclude with a book sale provided by Kindred Stories.