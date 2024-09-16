Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Richard Powers

WHEN
Richard Powers will read from his new novel, Playground, which threads together four lives from across the globe. Their stories converge on the tiny atoll of Makatea in French Polynesia, whose citizens must decide if they are willing to relinquish their island for the benefit of the world’s first floating autonomous city.
The reading will be followed by an on-stage conversation with author and National Book Critics Circle finalist Lacy M. Johnson. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.
