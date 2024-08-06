Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Danez Smith

Photo by Anna Min

As part of the Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series, Danez Smith will read from their new collection, Bluff, followed by an on-stage conversation with 2022-23 Texas Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.

WHEN

WHERE

Alley Theatre
615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://inprinthouston.org/event/inprint-danez-smith-reading/

TICKET INFO

$5

