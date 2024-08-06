Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Danez Smith
Photo by Anna Min
As part of the Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series, Danez Smith will read from their new collection, Bluff, followed by an on-stage conversation with 2022-23 Texas Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.
