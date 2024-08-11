Indo-American Association presents SARHAD - Partition: Stories of Separation

Photo courtesy of Sonam Kalra

SARHAD - Partition: Stories of Separation is a multimedia performance narrating the 1947 India partition through music, theater, and visuals. It features renowned actor Ruchika Chanana, skilled musicians, and artist Gopika Chowfla.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2024/sarhad-partition-stories-separation

TICKET INFO

$25 and up.

