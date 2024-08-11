Indo-American Association presents SARHAD - Partition: Stories of Separation
Photo courtesy of Sonam Kalra
SARHAD - Partition: Stories of Separation is a multimedia performance narrating the 1947 India partition through music, theater, and visuals. It features renowned actor Ruchika Chanana, skilled musicians, and artist Gopika Chowfla.
