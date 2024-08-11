Indo-American Association presents IBADAT . . . Voice Within

Photo courtesy of Sonam Kalra

Sonam Kalra, acclaimed singer and composer, blends Indian and Western music seamlessly showcasing her powerful voice and intricate compositions on global stages, including the Sydney Opera House and MTV's Coke Studio.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/ibadat-the-voice-within-sonam-kalra/

TICKET INFO

$30 and up.

