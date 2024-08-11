Indo-American Association presents IBADAT . . . Voice Within
Photo courtesy of Sonam Kalra
Sonam Kalra, acclaimed singer and composer, blends Indian and Western music seamlessly showcasing her powerful voice and intricate compositions on global stages, including the Sydney Opera House and MTV's Coke Studio.
