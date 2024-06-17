Indo-American Association presents Bollywood & Beyond Strings of Virtuosity, Vocals of Grace
Photo courtesy of Indo-American Association
Kavita Krishnamurti (vocalist) and Dr. L Subramaniam (violinist), accompanied by a full ensemble of Eastern and Western musicians, will take the audience through a memorable Bollywood & Beyond musical journey.
