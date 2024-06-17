Quantcast

Indo-American Association presents Bollywood & Beyond Strings of Virtuosity, Vocals of Grace

Photo courtesy of Indo-American Association

Kavita Krishnamurti (vocalist) and Dr. L Subramaniam (violinist), accompanied by a full ensemble of Eastern and Western musicians, will take the audience through a memorable Bollywood & Beyond musical journey.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://iaahouston.org/Strings-of-Virtuosity-Vocals-of-Grace

TICKET INFO

$25-$149

