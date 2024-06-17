Indo-American Association presents Bollywood & Beyond Strings of Virtuosity, Vocals of Grace

Kavita Krishnamurti (vocalist) and Dr. L Subramaniam (violinist), accompanied by a full ensemble of Eastern and Western musicians, will take the audience through a memorable Bollywood & Beyond musical journey.

Kavita Krishnamurti (vocalist) and Dr. L Subramaniam (violinist), accompanied by a full ensemble of Eastern and Western musicians, will take the audience through a memorable Bollywood & Beyond musical journey.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.