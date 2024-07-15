Indian Performing Arts Samskriti presents Incredible India: Krishnaa – Fire To Frost

Samskriti, supported by the Consulate of India, Houston, present Incredible India 2024, featuring the Abhinava Dance Company in Krishnaa – Fire To Frost, a dramatization, through narration, song and dance, of the story of Draupadi, one of the most memorable characters in the great Indian epic, the Mahabharata.

Born out of fire, Draupadi’s life was filled with many experiences which shaped her into a very unique personality and her journey finally came to a peaceful end in the cold Himalayas. Throughout her life, Draupadi held high values and conducted herself with dignity, elegance and power.

Krishnaa – Fire to Frost, depicts highlights of Draupadi’s life through the perspective of Krishna who features as the Storyteller of not only the dance production but also as a major character in Draupadi’s life.