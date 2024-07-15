Quantcast

Indian Performing Arts Samskriti presents Incredible India: Krishnaa – Fire To Frost

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Indian Performing Arts Samskriti

Samskriti, supported by the Consulate of India, Houston, present Incredible India 2024, featuring the Abhinava Dance Company in Krishnaa – Fire To Frost, a dramatization, through narration, song and dance, of the story of Draupadi, one of the most memorable characters in the great Indian epic, the Mahabharata.

Born out of fire, Draupadi’s life was filled with many experiences which shaped her into a very unique personality and her journey finally came to a peaceful end in the cold Himalayas. Throughout her life, Draupadi held high values and conducted herself with dignity, elegance and power.

Krishnaa – Fire to Frost, depicts highlights of Draupadi’s life through the perspective of Krishna who features as the Storyteller of not only the dance production but also as a major character in Draupadi’s life.

Samskriti, supported by the Consulate of India, Houston, present Incredible India 2024, featuring the Abhinava Dance Company in Krishnaa – Fire To Frost, a dramatization, through narration, song and dance, of the story of Draupadi, one of the most memorable characters in the great Indian epic, the Mahabharata.

Born out of fire, Draupadi’s life was filled with many experiences which shaped her into a very unique personality and her journey finally came to a peaceful end in the cold Himalayas. Throughout her life, Draupadi held high values and conducted herself with dignity, elegance and power.

Krishnaa – Fire to Frost, depicts highlights of Draupadi’s life through the perspective of Krishna who features as the Storyteller of not only the dance production but also as a major character in Draupadi’s life.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/incredible-india-krishnaa-fire-to-frost-produced-by-indian-performing-arts-samskriti/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.