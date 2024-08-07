Impact13 Foundation presents Impact in the Park Block Party

NBA star James Harden and the Impact13 Foundation will present "Impact in the Park" during JH-Town Weekend 2024. This community celebration offers activities for all ages throughout the day.
From 3-5 pm, guests can enjoy family-focused fun with games, kid-friendly activities, and community resource booths. From 6-9 pm, the event shifts to entertain an older crowd with more adult-oriented entertainment.
Throughout the day, there will be live performances by The Morning Crew: Keisha Nicole, Young Jas, and Kiotti, alongside Rob49, local Houston artists, and surprise guests. Food trucks will be available, and attendees can engage with local vendors and community organizations.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$35-$150