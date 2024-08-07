Impact13 Foundation presents Impact in the Park Block Party

NBA star James Harden and the Impact13 Foundation will present "Impact in the Park" during JH-Town Weekend 2024. This community celebration offers activities for all ages throughout the day.

From 3-5 pm, guests can enjoy family-focused fun with games, kid-friendly activities, and community resource booths. From 6-9 pm, the event shifts to entertain an older crowd with more adult-oriented entertainment.

Throughout the day, there will be live performances by The Morning Crew: Keisha Nicole, Young Jas, and Kiotti, alongside Rob49, local Houston artists, and surprise guests. Food trucks will be available, and attendees can engage with local vendors and community organizations.