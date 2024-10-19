Houston Repertoire Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Photo by Steven O'Connor

Houston Repertoire Ballet will celebrate its 29th season with its 26th annual performance series of The Nutcracker, featuring professional guest artists Léa Fleytoux as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Jake Roxander as the Cavalier, both of the American Ballet Theatre.

They'll be joined by Quinton Brooks as the Snow King, and Joseph Modlin as Herr Drosselmeyer, with the HRB Company Orchestra directed by Tarana Taylor. Brooks appears courtesy of Houston Ballet II, official second company of Houston Ballet, Julie Kent & Stanton Welch AM, Artistic Directors.

CFISD Visual and Performing Arts Center
11420 Matzke Rd, Cypress, TX 77429, USA
https://www.hrbdance.org/nutcracker/

$20-$35

