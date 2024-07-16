Houston Jazz Collective presents Houston Jazz Festival

Photo courtesy of James Francies

The Houston Jazz Collective presents The American Masters Series featuring Blue Note recording artist James Francies with Grammy-winning vocalist Bilal, accompanied live by the work of acclaimed audiovisual artist Ben Heim.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/houston-jazz-festival-produced-by-the-houston-jazz-collective/?wcs_timestamp=1726344000

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

