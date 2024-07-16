Houston Jazz Collective presents Houston Jazz Festival
Photo courtesy of James Francies
The Houston Jazz Collective presents The American Masters Series featuring Blue Note recording artist James Francies with Grammy-winning vocalist Bilal, accompanied live by the work of acclaimed audiovisual artist Ben Heim.
