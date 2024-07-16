Houston Grand Opera presents Slopera! A Bite-Sized Opera

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Grand Opera

HGO’s presents Opera to Go: Mo Willems’ Bite-Sized Operas. The show is based on two children’s books by the Emmy Award-winning author, illustrator, and playwright, with music by Grammy-nominated composer Carlos Simon.

Slopera! shares the story of Elephant and Piggie, two best friends who learn to appreciate one another’s differences. And Don’t Let the Pigeon Sing Up Late!, starring The Pigeon and some delightful new companions, recounts The Pigeon’s losing battle against bedtime.

The event is perfect for introducing students and families to opera in a 45-minute, high-energy production.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/slopera-a-bite-sized-opera-produced-by-houston-grand-opera-2-2/?wcs_timestamp=1728585000

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.