The Houston Cinema Arts Festival will feature more than 40 different screenings and programs over the course of 11 days, including feature films, short films, documentaries, and more.

The festival will open with the Texas premiere of Tendaberry, a coming-of-age film directed by Houston-born and raised filmmaker Haley Elizabeth Anderson.

Other highlights include a retrospective screening of Basquiat; the new film Bird, starring Barry Keoghan; the documentary The Life of Sean DeLear; John Waters doing live commentary during a screening of Hairspray; and a screening of Bambi alongside a book signing for Background Artist: The Life and Work of Tyrus Wong.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website. Screenings and other programs will take place at multiple locations, including The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, River Oaks Theatre, DeLUXE Theater, Rice Cinema, and more.