Houston Ballet presents Velocity

Velocity is a triple bill program that features works that showcase the artistic depth and technical virtuosity of Houston Ballet dancers. Stanton Welch’s Velocity, created for The Australian Ballet in 2003, is a study in speed, characterized by rapid precision. It serves as a compelling and dynamic showcase of the athleticism of the company dancers.



The return of Aszure Barton’s powerful Come In, crafted for her friend and mentor Mikhail Baryshnikov in 2006, highlights the strength of 13 male dancers. Barton’s eclectic works have graced countless international stages worldwide.

Silas Farley, an emerging American neoclassicist debuted his first piece with the Houston Ballet during the 2022 Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance. He returns to create a new one-act on the Company with a commissioned score by Kyle Werner.