Houston Ballet presents The Sleeping Beauty

The Sleeping Beauty marked a pivotal moment in the career of Artistic Director Emeritus Ben Stevenson O.B.E, premiering in 1967 in London. Recognized as a supreme achievement of classical ballet, the production of the French fairytale was first staged in 1978 and subsequently revamped in 1990 to grace the grand stage of the Wortham Theater Center.

Stevenson’s rendition unfolds the timeless tale of the beautiful princess, Aurora, cursed by the malevolent fairy, Carabosse. In a gripping narrative of good versus evil, the Lilac Fairy bestows upon Aurora the gift of sleeping for a hundred years, to awaken only with true love’s kiss. Set and costume designer Desmond Heeley adorns the stage with opulent sets and dazzling attire.

