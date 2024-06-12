Houston Ballet presents Sparrow

Houston Ballet's final program of their 2024-2025 season, Sparrow features three one-act ballets by choreographers spanning from yesterday’s eminence to today’s prominence: George Balanchine, Houston Ballet artistic Director Emeritus Ben Stevenson O.B.E, and their own Stanton Welch AM.



Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, set to Tchaikovsky’s Suite No. 3 in G major, is an intensive development of the classic ballet lexicon.

Stevenson’s Four Last Songs, set to Richard Strauss’s operatic score, presents four distinct movements, each reflecting the ebb and flow of the human experience. The ballet converges verbal, musical, and choreographic imagery at its culmination.

Welch’s Sparrow, set to some of Simon & Garfunkel’s most recognizable music, fills the stage with a vibrant and large ensemble cast. Embodying movements that bring to life the mini stories within songs such as Cecilia and Scarborough Fair, this audience favorite is a nod to the late ‘60s culture, blending drama, energy and an All-American sound that transcends generations.