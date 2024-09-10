Houston Area Urban League presents Equal Opportunity Day Gala

The Equal Opportunity Day Gala is the Houston Area Urban League's premier annual event, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to advancing social and economic justice. The event will bring together community leaders, corporate partners, and supporters to honor those who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to equality and opportunity.

The gala focuses on advancing economic and educational opportunities for underserved communities in the Houston area. This year’s event will feature a VIP reception, live entertainment, and a recognition of those who have supported HAUL's mission to empower individuals and families in the Greater Houston Area.