At Houston Arboretum’s Sip & Stroll guests can enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. The sunset walk will include a curated nature hike, two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, and cheese and charcuterie offerings from GRAZE HTX.

At Houston Arboretum’s Sip & Stroll guests can enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. The sunset walk will include a curated nature hike, two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, and cheese and charcuterie offerings from GRAZE HTX.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.