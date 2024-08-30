Houston African Festival - Houston AfriFEST

The 11th annual Houston AfriFEST is a celebration of diverse cultures with music, arts, cuisine, and dance. Visitors can explore the African Market, where local and international vendors offer treasures and treats.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.